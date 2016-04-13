RHP Josh Martin was returned to Cleveland from San Diego. He was assigned to Triple-A Columbus.

RHP Corey Kluber was dominating for nearly seven innings, holding the Rays scoreless and to one hit until two outs in the seventh, when they rallied to tie. He was a strike away from getting to the ninth inning tied at 1-1, but gave up a two-run home run to Logan Forsythe. He drops to 0-2, but his ERA drops to 4.85.

SS Francisco Lindor got his first home run of the season, a solo shot that stood as the game’s only run until the seventh inning. Lindor is hitting .368 -- he also had a single in the first -- and is a steady hitter in the No. 3 slot in the Cleveland batting order. He had two of the Indians’ five hits on Tuesday.

C Yan Gomes went 2-for-3 at the plate to raise his average to .294 and threw out a would-be base-stealer, getting Evan Longoria. He nearly had another one, just missing Kevin Kiermaier in the eighth, but a challenge upheld the safe call at second base, with a two-run home run from the next batter.

RHP Cody Allen hadn’t pitched in a week, but the game got out of reach when he gave up a two-run home run to Evan Longoria in the eighth. He pitched just one third of an inning with a walk and gave up two runs, ballooning his ERA to 13.50 on the season.

OF Michael Brantley was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus. He went 1-for-2 with a run scored and played left field Tuesday in the Clippers’ 5-1 win over Louisville.