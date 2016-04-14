SS Francisco Lindor was baffled by a pop up from Rays hitter Desmond Jennings that struck the ‘B’ ring catwalk on the top of the Tropicana Field dome and didn’t come down. Lindor covered his head for a moment, and pantomimed diving after the phantom ball to applause from the stands. “It’s annoying, but ... you never like to see a game decided because of something like that,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Every time a ball hits one of those catwalks, I pull for (the Rays) to get a new stadium.”

RHP Carlos Carrasco made his fourth career appearance (third start) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, and not only earned the win but took a one-hit shutout into the eighth inning. He is 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA in 24 1/3 career innings there, and is the first pitcher to have consecutive starts with eight innings and one or fewer runs allowed since former Rays starter David Price accomplished the feat in July 2014.

RHP Tommy Hunter (core surgery) allowed one run on three hits in one inning at Triple-A Columbus in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. He threw 19 pitches, 12 for strikes.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall (left wrist impingement) rested Wednesday for Columbus after playing seven innings Tuesday. Francona said the main focus on Chisenhall is to get him repetition before he rejoins the team.

OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) reported no problems after beginning his rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Brantley will play every other day for about a week, mixing batting practice and exercises on the off-days.