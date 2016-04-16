RHP Danny Salazar pitched six shutout innings and gave up just three hits with nine strikeouts at Tampa Bay to improve his record to 2-0 with a 0.79 ERA. “He kept them off the scoreboard, and we haven’t been in the bullpen a ton,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He is getting up in the mid-90s.”

3B Jose Ramirez was 2-for-5 with two runs and a ninth-inning home run off RHP Danny Farquhar. It was the ninth home run of his career and second off the Rays.

RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-3 and hit his first home run with the Indians, the 10th team with which he has gone deep. He is the fifth player to homer for 10 teams, joining Matt Stairs, Todd Zeile, Jose Guillen and Russell Branyan. “My role is whatever they need me to do, I‘m here to do,” Byrd said.

LF Rajai Davis was 3-for-5 with a home run against the Rays on Thursday. Davis entered the game batting just .143 while primarily manning the leadoff spot. His batting average rose to .231 with Thursday’s effort.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall (left wrist impingement) made a rehab appearance at Akron on Friday night and is scheduled to play again with Akron on Saturday.

OF Michael Brantley (shoulder surgery) will make a rehab appearance with Double-A Akron on Saturday.