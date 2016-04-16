RHP Cody Anderson, who was 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA in his last five starts in 2015, is 0-1 with a 5.91 ERA after his first two starts in 2016. That includes his loss to the Mets Friday night in which he gave up five runs on nine hits, three of them home runs in 4 2/3 innings. “I’ve got to make better pitches. I gave up five runs and let the team down,” Anderson said.

DH Carlos Santana had one home run Friday, but came close to hitting two. In the first inning, Santana belted a towering fly ball that reached the seats near the right-field foul pole. The ball was ruled a home run by first base umpire Dan Iassogna. However, after the umpires conferred with each other, it was ruled a foul ball. Indians manager Terry Francona was given the option of having it video reviewed, but Francona declined. “Carlos stopped running, and we had a good view of it from the dugout, unfortunately,” Francona said.

OF Rajai Davis, signed during the offseason to a one-year contract as a free agent, had a double, a triple, a home run and three stolen bases in his first seven games. “It’s nice to have him on our side because he’s aggravated us for years,” said manager Terry Francona.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall made a rehab appearance at Akron Friday night and is scheduled to play again with Akron on Saturday. Chisenhall has been on the disabled list since the start of the year due to a left wrist impingement.

OF Michael Brantley will make a rehab appearance with Double-A Akron on Saturday. He has been on the DL since the start of the year following offseason surgery on his right (non-throwing) shoulder. There is no timetable for his return. “He’s excited about how he feels,” manager Terry Francona said.