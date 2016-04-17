RHP Bryan Shaw had a disastrous outing in the Indians’ win Saturday. Shaw came into the game in the eighth inning with Cleveland leading 7-1 and gave up four runs, three hits, a walk, a double and two home runs. “He kind of lost the plate there for a while,” manager Terry Francona said.

INF Jose Ramirez has been pressed into service in left field because of the injury to OF Michael Brantley, and Ramirez has played the position well. ON Saturday, he had his first career outfield assist, throwing a runner out at second base. “We know he’s not a true left fielder, but he’s getting better out there,” manager Terry Francona said.

INF Jose Ramirez has been pressed into service in left field because of the injury to OF Michael Brantley, and Ramirez has played the position well. ON Saturday, he had his first career outfield assist, throwing a runner out at second base. “We know he’s not a true left fielder, but he’s getting better out there,” manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Josh Tomlin was removed from Saturday’s game after five innings because of a right hamstring cramp. However, Tomlin pitched long enough and well enough to get the win, allowing just one run and four hits with six strikeouts and no walks. “He gave up the one run early, but then he held it right there, even though he was cramping up from the third inning on,” manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Tommy Hunter pitched one scoreless inning of relief for Triple-A Columbus on a rehab assignment Friday. Hunter has been on the disabled list since the start of the season after offseason core muscle surgery.