OF Lonnie Chisenhall was scheduled to make his last rehab appearance at Double-A Akron on Tuesday night. He will be activated on Wednesday. Chisenhall has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with a left wrist impingement.

OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) will continue his injury rehab assignment at Akron on Wednesday. Manager Terry Francona said Brantley is doing fine, but needs to play in consecutive games, which he hasn’t done yet, before he will be activated.