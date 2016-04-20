RHP Bryan Shaw, one of the most dependable setup men in the American League the last two years, had a 24.30 ERA in his first four outings this season. Tuesday night, he pitched a scoreless eighth inning to preserve a 3-1 lead for closer Cody Allen. “Shaw was good. His velocity has been good, but he’s been behind in the count. Tonight he attacked the zone,” said manager Terry Francona.

OF Tyler Naquin, a left-handed hitter, won the center-field job in spring training, but he hasn’t seen much action. Naquin only plays against right-handed pitchers and the Indians have seen left-handed starters in seven of their 11 games. “He’s handling it well,” said manager Terry Francona. “He’s not panicking and he’s not getting antsy. He comes early, gets his work in, and he’s always ready.”

RHP Carlos Carrasco struck out five in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday. He has now struck out five or more batters in 21 straight games, dating to June 13 of last season. That’s the longest current streak in the American League and the second longest in the majors behind Clayton Kershaw’s streak of 39 games.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall was scheduled to make his last rehab appearance at Double-A Akron on Tuesday night. He will be activated on Wednesday. Chisenhall has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with a left wrist impingement.

OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) will continue his injury rehab assignment at Akron on Wednesday. Manager Terry Francona said Brantley is doing fine, but needs to play in consecutive games, which he hasn’t done yet, before he will be activated.

