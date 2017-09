OF Collin Cowgill was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Cowgill appeared in nine games and was 1-for-12 (.083) at the plate.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall was activated from the disabled list. He had been on the DL since the start of the season with a left wrist impingement. Chisenhall appeared in seven rehab games at Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron. To make room on the roster, the Indians optioned OF Collin Cowgill to Columbus. Cowgill appeared in nine games and was 1-for-12 (.083).