OF Collin Cowgill was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to the game to make room on the roster for OF Lonnie Chisenhall. Acquired in exchange for cash in a trade with the Angels during the offseason, Cowgill appeared in nine games and was 1-for-12 (.083).

RHP Danny Salazar only made one mistake in his start Wednesday night, but it cost him the game. Salazar gave up a two-run triple to Norichika Aoki in the second inning that accounted for all of Seattle’s run in the Mariners’ 2-1 victory. “I was trying to go inside with that pitch, but give credit to (Aoki), he hit it.”

OF Lonnie Chisenhall was activated from the disabled list. He had been on the DL since the start of the season with a left wrist impingement. Chisenhall appeared in seven rehab games at Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron. To make room on the roster, the Indians optioned OF Collin Cowgill to Columbus. Cowgill appeared in nine games and was 1-for-12 (.083).

OF Michael Brantley could be activated off the disabled list on Sunday. Brantley is scheduled to play back-to-back games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Friday and Saturday. A decision on Brantley’s status will then be made during a meeting with Indians officials on Sunday. Brantley has been on the disabled list since the start of the season as he completes his rehab from offseason surgery on his right (non-throwing) shoulder.