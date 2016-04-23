DH Carlos Santana led off for the first time in his major league career Friday. “I think this is the first game Jose (Ramirez) or Rajai (Davis) haven’t played,” manager Terry Francona said. “He won’t be leading off Saturday.” His career on-base percentage is .364.

LF Michael Brantley will play back-to-back minor-league games this weekend as a possible end to his rehab assignment. “From my side of it,” Francona said, “the good news is he feels really good.” He could rejoin the Indians early next week.