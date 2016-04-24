RHP Corey Kluber collected his first victory of the season on Saturday. He held Detroit to one run on two hits with no walks while striking out 10. It was the 22nd double-digit strikeout performance of his career. He lost his first three starts, in part because the Indians scored only a total of three runs. The Indians pushed across a team-high 10 runs on Saturday.

DH Carlos Santana batted leadoff for the second straight game. Santana had two hits and drove in a run while nudging his average to .218. Santana batted fifth in 12 of the first 13 games. “I worry about the middle of the lineup but if we hit, it doesn’t really matter,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said of elevating Santana to the top of the lineup.

C Yan Gomes tied his career high by driving in five runs against Detroit on Saturday. Gomes had a run-scoring single in the first inning, a three-run homer in the third and an RBI double in the seventh. He also knocked in five runs against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug 29 last season. Gomes doubled his RBI output from the first 13 games.

RHP Josh Tomlin is 9-0 with a 2.19 ERA over his last 10 starts following an Indians loss. Tomlin went 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win on Friday night at Detroit and is 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA in his two starts this season. Tomlin appeared in 10 games last year after undergoing shoulder surgery. “It’s nice that he can go out there and be pain-free,” manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will close out the three-game series at Detroit on Sunday when he opposes Shane Greene. Carrasco, who is 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA in three starts, will be pitching on four days’ rest for the first time this season. He held Seattle to one earned run in 6 1/3 innings in his last outing.

LF Michael Brantley went 0-for-3 with a walk while starting for Triple-A Columbus on Friday night. Brantley, who is in the final stages of his rehab stint after recovering from shoulder surgery, was expected to play again on Saturday night. The Indians’ brass will convene on Sunday to discuss when Brantley will be activated from the 15-day disabled list.