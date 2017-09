RHP Trevor Bauer likely will take the rotation spot of RHP Carlos Carrasco, who will miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury. Bauer is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA in six relief appearances this season.

RHP Carlos Carrasco, on Monday was placed on the 15-day disabled list after straining his left hamstring on Sunday.

LF Michael Brantley, who had surgery on his right shoulder in November, was activated Monday and expected to be in lineup for Cleveland.