RHP Trevor Bauer likely will take the rotation spot of RHP Carlos Carrasco, who will miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury. Bauer is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA in six relief appearances this season.

RHP Danny Salazar allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over 4 2/3 innings pitched on Monday. He also struck out three in his shortest outing of the season so far. His balk in the fifth inning was the third of his career.

OF Rajai Davis went 2-for-4 and has at least one hit in his past nine starts. Over that span, Davis is hitting .342. Monday was his fourth multi-hit game of the season and third consecutive. He also stole his sixth base in nine attempts, second most in the American League.

RHP Carlos Carrasco was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

OF Michael Brantley was activated off the 15-day disabled list. He missed the first 16 games due to offseason shoulder surgery. Brantley hit .310 with 15 homers and 84 RBIs and stole 15 bases in 137 games with the Indians last season. He made his season debut in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter and flew out to left field.