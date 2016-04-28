RHP Cody Anderson allowed five runs on 10 hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings but did not figure into the final decision. Anderson has allowed five runs in each of his past three starts but the 10 hits allowed Tuesday were a season high.

RHP Cody Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Anderson made four starts this year for the Indians and posted a 7.65 ERA. He failed to protect the lead Tuesday night as the Twins rallied for a 6-5 victory.

2B Jason Kipnis hit a solo homer in the first inning, his second blast of the season. Kipnis has hit safely in six consecutive games and is now hitting .364 in his career against Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco.

1B Carlos Santana went 1-for-4 with a double hitting out of the leadoff spot. It was the fourth time this season Santana has been penciled into the top spot in the batting order. Prior to this year, he had never hit leadoff. Santana has a hit in six of his past seven games.

LHP Kyle Crockett was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. He was 0-0 with a 4.08 ERA in 31 relief appearances for Cleveland last season.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall left the game Tuesday after the fifth inning with a strained neck. He sustained the injury on an attempt at a diving catch in right field. Before being hurt, Chisenhall went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts.

LF Michael Brantley made his first start of the season one day after being activated off the disabled list. Brantley, who missed the first 16 games following offseason shoulder surgery, made a pinch-hitting appearance on Monday. He hit cleanup on Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.