RHP Corey Kluber, seeking to win his second straight start Friday night in Philadelphia, instead settled for a no-decision, going seven innings and allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out six. He did not walk a batter. Manager Terry Francona thought Kluber pitched “a real good game,” but Kluber said he struggled at times to hit his spots, notably in the Phillies’ three-run fifth inning. That came after the Indians scored three times in the top of that inning, an outburst ignited by Kluber’s two-out double -- just his second hit in 15 career at-bats and his first for extra bases. He did not believe, however, that he expended too much energy running the bases, leading to his subsequent struggles. “It’s fun,” he said. “We don’t get to do it very often.”

RHP Trevor Bauer will make his first start of the season Saturday. He last pitched April 24 in Detroit, working 3 1/3 innings in relief of an injured Carlos Carrasco and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one. He spent virtually all of 2015 in the rotation, going 11-12 with a 4.55 ERA, but lost the battle for the rotation’s fifth spot this spring to Josh Tomlin.

RHP Cody Allen surrendered a walkoff homer to Ryan Howard in the 11th inning of Friday’s 4-3 loss to Philadelphia, grooving a 3-2 fastball that Howard lined into the seats in right field. “I’ve given up walkoffs before,” Allen said. “By tomorrow I’ll forget it and be ready to pitch again. I put myself in a bad spot (by running the count full), and I didn’t want to walk him.” Allen is 0-3 with a 6.97 ERA this season, but has converted all seven of his save opportunities.

LHP Ross Detwiler was designated for assignment Friday. The 30-year-old allowed three runs on three hits over 4 2/3 innings in seven appearances, a 5.79 ERA.

RHP Tommy Hunter was activated from the disabled list Friday. Hunter, who began the season on the 15-day DL following off-season core-muscle surgery, started a rehab assignment April 10 at Triple-A Columbus, going 1-1 with a 1.00 ERA and a save in eight games, including two starts.