SS Francisco Lindor had a single, double and a three-run home run, plus a couple of outstanding defensive plays to lead the Indians to their win Tuesday. “Part of the reason he has a chance to be so good is that he can impact the game in so many ways,” said Indians manager Terry Francona of the 22-year-old Lindor.

C Yan Gomes, in addition to picking a runner off first base, snapped a personal 0-for-16 hitless slide with an RBI single in the first inning off RHP Justin Verlander. Gomes has a career .310 (8-for-30) batting average against Verlander.

C Roberto Perez, on the disabled list with a right thumb injury, had an MRI exam Tuesday. He will be re-examined Thursday, at which time it will be decided if surgery is necessary.

RHP Josh Tomlin, who began the season as the Indians’ No.5 starter, got the win Tuesday over Detroit, pitching six innings and giving up two runs to improve his record to 4-0. “He competed like crazy,” Manager Terry Francona said. “He throws strikes, he controls the running game, all the things you need to do to be successful he does, and he did it against a very good lineup.”

OF Michael Brantley, who started the season on the disabled list while completing his rehab from offseason shoulder surgery, made his Progressive Field debut Tuesday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single. In six games overall since coming off the DL Brantley, who also missed most of spring training, is hitting .143 with two RBI.