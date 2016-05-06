FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 6, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Adam Moore was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for C Chris Gimenez, who was acquired in a trade with Texas. Moore was hitting .146/.269/.289 with two homers and five RBIs in 16 games for Triple-A Columbus this year.

DH Carlos Santana, who became the DH after losing his job at first base to 1B Mike Napoli, has begun to occasionally take fly balls in right field in pregame drills.

C Roberto Perez will undergo surgery on his right thumb Friday. No timetable has been set for his return. He injured the thumb in a home plate collision on April 30 in Philadelphia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.