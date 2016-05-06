C Adam Moore was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for C Chris Gimenez, who was acquired in a trade with Texas. Moore was hitting .146/.269/.289 with two homers and five RBIs in 16 games for Triple-A Columbus this year.

DH Carlos Santana, who became the DH after losing his job at first base to 1B Mike Napoli, has begun to occasionally take fly balls in right field in pregame drills.

C Roberto Perez will undergo surgery on his right thumb Friday. No timetable has been set for his return. He injured the thumb in a home plate collision on April 30 in Philadelphia.