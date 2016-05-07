RHP Cody Anderson will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will start Saturday’s game against Kansas City.

RHP Cody Anderson will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus Saturday and he will start Saturday’s game against Kansas City. Anderson started the season in the Indians’ rotation, but pitched so poorly -- a 7.65 ERA in four starts -- he was sent to Columbus.

RHP Danny Salazar (3-2), who has allowed four or fewer hits in each of his six starts, gave up four hits, with nine strikeouts and one walk in 7 2/3 scoreless innings Friday. He lowered his ERA to 1.91. “That was his best start of the year. From start to finish he had everything working,” said manager Terry Francona. “That was great pitching,” said Kansas City manager Ned Yost. “A 97 (mph) fastball, with a great splitter.”

INF Jose Ramirez, who got a start at third base Friday, made the most of it, going 3-for-4, with a single, two doubles and a career-high five RBIs. “We want to find ways to get him into games so he can help us win,” manager Terry Francona said. “He does a good job of staying ready, and he can play everywhere.”

C Roberto Perez had surgery Friday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. He is expected to be sidelined from eight to 12 weeks. Perez, who was 0-for-8 in four games this year, was injured in a home-plate collision in Philadelphia on April 30 and was placed on the disabled list the next day.

OF Michael Brantley, who had a four-hit game Thursday, has had at least one four-hit game in eight consecutive seasons. According to Elias, over the last 60 years, only three other Indians players have had at least one four-hit game in eight or more consecutive seasons: Rick Manning (1975-82), Kenny Lofton (1992-2001) and Omar Vizquel (1996-2004).