RHP Cody Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, and he allowed four runs in five innings during a loss at Kansas City. Anderson started the season in the Indians’ rotation, but pitched so poorly -- a 7.65 ERA in four starts -- he was sent to Columbus.

C Adam Moore, designated for assignment by the Indians on Wednesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Moore is hitting .143/.250/.265 with two homers and five RBIs in 17 games for Triple-A Columbus this year.

SS Francisco Lindor has so far avoided the sophomore slump. He leads the Indians in hitting (.324), hits (35) and runs (19). In the six-game homestand that ended Sunday, Lindor hit .435 (10-for-23).

RHP Bryan Shaw, normally pitches the eighth inning, ahead of closer RHP Cody Allen, but Shaw worked some overtime Sunday, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings. It’s Shaw’s sixth consecutive scoreless appearance, over which he has allowed one hit and no walks in 6 1/3 innings. “This is the best we’ve seen him throw,” manager Terry Francona said.

DH Carlos Santana hit a home run off Edinson Volquez leading off the bottom of the first inning. It’s the first leadoff homer by an Indians player at Progressive Field since Sept.14, 2015, when Jason Kipnis did it, also off Volquez. It’s Santana’s second leadoff home run this year. He hit one off RHP Justin Verlander in Detroit, on April 22.

OF Tyler Naquin was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, clearing a roster spot for the promotion of RHP Cody Anderson. Naquin in .315/.327/.426 with no homers and two RBIs in 22 games for Cleveland.

RHP Josh Tomlin got the win in Sunday’s game. Tomlin is 5-0. He is the first Indians pitcher to start a season 5-0 since RHP Justin Masterson in 2011. In 29 innings over those five starts, Tomlin has 19 strikeouts and two walks. He has gone 17 consecutive innings without a walk, and since the start of 2015, Tomlin is 12-0 with a 2.82 ERA in 13 starts following an Indians loss. “That means I‘m doing my job and giving us a chance to win. That’s what a starting pitcher’s job is,” Tomlin said.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall made his first career start in center field on Sunday. “He did fine. He’s a good outfielder, and he’ll get better (in center) when he gets more comfortable,” manager Terry Francona said. Chisenhall, who normally starts in right field, is also now the backup center fielder behind OF Rajai Davis. Davis became the starter in center field when the Indians optioned OF Tyler Naquin to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.