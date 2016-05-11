2B Jason Kipnis finished 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored, continuing his success against right-handed pitchers. Kipnis recorded one hit apiece against RHP Chris Devenski and RHP Josh Fields after entering the game leading the Indians with a .292 average against right-handers.

RHP Trevor Bauer produced his first quality start of the season with seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. He improved to 4-0 in four career starts against the Astros, becoming the first pitcher since Zack Greinke (5-0) to win each of his first four career starts against the Astros.

1B Mike Napoli finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, his team-leading 21st. Napoli did not come to the plate with a runner in scoring position in any of his four at-bats. He entered the game seventh in the majors with 34.8 percent of his at-bats coming with RISP.

LF Michael Brantley will miss the remainder of the series to ease his workload after offseason right shoulder surgery. He was activated from the disabled list on April 25 and is batting .231/.279/.282 with no home runs and seven RBIs in 11 games. With Cleveland set for a scheduled off day on Thursday, Brantley will have three days to rest before the Indians host Minnesota on Friday.

LF Michael Brantley sat out Tuesday night and will not play on Wednesday, a move designed to ease his workload after offseason right shoulder surgery. He was activated from the disabled list on April 25. With Cleveland set for a scheduled off day Thursday, Brantley will have three days to rest before the Indians host Minnesota on Friday.