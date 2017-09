OF Tyler Naquin was recalled by the Indians from Triple-A Columbus on Friday to replace OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who was placed on the bereavement list.

OF Michael Brantley remained sidelined Friday with a sore right shoulder. Brantley, who had surgery on the shoulder last November, opened the season on the disabled list, played 11 games after he was activated, and has missed the last three games.