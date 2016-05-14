FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2016 / 12:56 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Yan Gomes’ two-run home run in the second inning snapped his 0-for-20 hitless streak. “That was good to see. He’s been working hard,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s going to hit. He knows it and we know it.”

OF Tyler Naquin was recalled by the Indians from Triple-A Columbus on Friday to replace OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who was placed on the bereavement list.

OF Tyler Naquin has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who was placed on the Bereavement List. Naquin began the season with the Indians but was optioned to Columbus on May 7. At the time of his demotion, he was hitting .315 (17-54) in 22 games. In five games with Columbus, he hit .318 (7-22).

OF Marlon Byrd drove in three of the Indians’ seven runs with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, and a big two-run double in the eighth. Byrd, who will turn 39 in August, has played for 10 major league teams in his 15-year career. “He’s a smart hitter. You don’t last as long as he has by only being strong,” manager Terry Francona said.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall was placed on the bereavement list Friday.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall has left the club to return to his home in North Carolina, and has been placed on the Bereavement List. Chisenhall is hitting .255 (13-for-51). Players can remain on the Bereavement List for a period of three to seven days.

OF Michael Brantley remained sidelined Friday with a sore right shoulder. Brantley, who had surgery on the shoulder last November, opened the season on the disabled list, played 11 games after he was activated, and has missed the last three games.

OF Michael Brantley remains sidelined with a sore right shoulder. Brantley, who had surgery on the shoulder last November, opened the season on the disabled list, played 11 games after he was activated, and has missed the last three games. In those 11 games, Brantley has hit .231.

