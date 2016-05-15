RHP Corey Kluber gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings and took the loss Saturday. Kluber’s record is 2-5 on the season. The Indians scored once while Kluber was in the game and he has received two or fewer runs of support in 26 of his last 40 starts, dating back to last season.

IF Michael Martinez’s contract has been purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Martinez takes the place of OF Michael Brantley, who was placed on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Martinez was hitting .288 with two home runs and 12 RBIs at Columbus while starting games at second base, third base, shortstop, center field.

C Yan Gomes hit a solo home run in the ninth inning Saturday. It’s his fifth homer of the year and three of those five have come against the Twins.

C Roberto Perez has been transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. Perez has been on the DL since May 1 with a right thumb injury.

1B Mike Napoli doubled in the fourth inning Saturday. It was Napoli’s team-leading 16th extra base hit of the season and the 200th double of his career.

OF Michael Brantley has been placed on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to May 10. It is Brantley’s second trip onto the DL this year. “It wasn’t a fun call but it was an easy call,” manager Terry Francona said. “We need to look at the big picture.” Brantley started the season on the DL while completing his recovery from off-season surgery on the shoulder. Brantley is going to be examined by Dr. Craig Morgan on Tuesday in Wilmington, Del. Morgan did the surgery on Brantley’s shoulder last November.