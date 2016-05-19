OF Tyler Naquin was optioned on Wednesday to Triple-A Columbus where he’ll primarily play center field. “We want him to work on his jumps and routes,” said manager Terry Francona. “We all feel like he has the ability to be an above average defender.” Naquin batted .317 in 63 at-bats.

RHP Mike Clevinger was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday to make his major league debut against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. Clevinger, the Indians’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2015, pitched 5 1/3 innings on Wednesday with four runs allowed and five hits. He walked one and struck out five over 91 pitches.

CF Rajai Davis hit two home runs on Wednesday night, including a two-run shot off LHP Tony Cingrani to tie the score 7-7 in the ninth inning. It was his first multi-homer game of the season, third career.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will make his next rehab start for Lake County on Thursday. The plan is for him to throw two innings and 35 pitches. If all goes well, Carrasco will throw again in three days and increase his workload. He’s on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

OF Michael Brantley received an anti-inflammatory shot and will rest for five to seven days before being reevaluated. “Let’s let that shot work, from there, we’ll get him back where we can keep him back,” said manager Terry Francona. “It’s completely on how he feels. There’s no timetable.” Brantley batted .231 (9-for-39) with seven RBIs before being placed on the DL with a right shoulder injury.