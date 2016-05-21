RHP Corey Kluber snapped his personal two-game losing streak with a solid seven-inning outing Friday at Boston. Kluber (3-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six to stifle a Red Sox lineup that outscored opponents 73-37 during a 6-1 homestand before proceeding to lose three of their next four games. “I don’t think that that put any more pressure on tonight’s game,” Kluber said. “I try to look at each start as its own start, and whether tonight would have been good or bad I would have gone into the next one trying to just start with a clean slate.” Kluber now has a 4.10 ERA (59 1/3 innings) with 58 strikeouts over nine starts in 2016.

2B Jason Kipnis sparked a four-run Indians’ fourth inning Friday with his three-run home run. Kipnis took struggling Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz deep into the right field seats for his sixth blast of the year. “He’s such a good hitter in that situation where he can lay a bunt down, and I know he was thinking about it, but he got a fastball, they were trying to go in -- they didn’t quite get it in far enough, and fortunately for us that changes the game,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. Kipnis has a .285/.337/.456 slash line with 24 RBIs through 39 games in 2016.

SS Francisco Lindor logged his fifth straight multi-hit game Friday at Boston, going 2-for-3 with a run and two walks. It is also his seventh in eight games, and Lindor has a team-high 17 multi-hit outings in 2016. Lindor scored his run Friday in impressive fashion, tagging from third and beating an on-target heave to home plate from Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. in the third inning. Lindor is hitting .335/.394/.443 with three homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games.

RHP Trevor Bauer gets the nod for Saturday’s start at Boston. Bauer has given up seven runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 in two career games (one start) against the Red Sox. He is 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA (34 2/3 innings) in 10 games (four starts) in 2016.

CF Rajai Davis quite literally added insult to injury Friday. Davis, 1-for-4 with a run, was ruled out after being plunked on the finger by a pitch in the fourth inning, but he was called for the strikeout despite his apparent check swing. “(First base umpire) Jimmy Joyce was explaining to me the whole thing, and I didn’t have a problem with his explanation at all,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I was just trying to ask them what my options were if the ball had hit the bat.” Davis is hitting .258/.321/.433 with four home runs and 20 RBIs through 25 games in 2016.

RHP Carlos Carrasco (strained left hamstring) threw 38 pitches in his two-inning, simulated game Thursday. He is scheduled to throw 55 over three innings in his next simulated outing Monday. Carrasco is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA (22 innings) in four starts with the Indians in 2016.