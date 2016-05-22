RHP Cody Anderson will be recalled from Triple-A as the 26th man for Monday’s doubleheader against the White Sox.

RHP Trevor Bauer had another rough outing against an American League East team on Saturday.

1B Carlos Santana homered with two out in the ninth inning for the Indians’ only run Saturday.

RHP Danny Salazar, coming off a strong outing (and his fourth win of the season) pitches the series finale in Boston Sunday.

1B Mike Napoli has been treated well by Boston fans and the Red Sox in his return to Boston, including a message board salute on Friday.