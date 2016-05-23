RHPs Cody Anderson and Michael Clevinger, both going for their first major league wins of the season, start the two games Monday in a doubleheader against the White Sox in Chicago. Clevinger is making his second major league start, while Anderson, 0-3 earlier this season, is coming from Triple-A Columbus as the 26th man for the twin-bill -- and will go back to the minors after the game.

SS Francisco Lindor was 1-for-4 Sunday. He has 18 hits in his last 10 games, batting .419 over that span.

RHP Danny Salazar turned in his shortest outing of the season Sunday, lasting 4 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits to the Red Sox. Salazar, who had a 40-pitch, two-run first inning that included getting hit on the left calf by a Hanley Ramirez line drive, was 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two previous starts against Boston. "Man, a forty pitch first inning, that's hard," said manager Terry Francona. "Part of it was he wasn't commanding, part of it is that lineup from top to bottom is about as good as you're going to see."

LHP Kyle Crockett, ineffective in his relief appearance at Fenway Park on Saturday, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. He had no decisions and a 14.73 ERA in 11 relief outings for Cleveland this season.

RHP Austin Adams was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, joining the Indians for the series finale against the Red Sox. He pitched the eighth inning, allowing a long double to David Ortiz with two outs before getting out of the inning.

RHPs Michael Clevinger and Cody Anderson, both going for their first major league wins of the season, start the two games Monday in a doubleheader against the White Sox in Chicago. Clevinger is making his second major league start, while Anderson, 0-3 earlier this season, is coming from Triple-A Columbus as the 26th man for the twin-bill -- and will go back to the minors after the game.

1B Mike Napoli, a member of the Red Sox's 2013 championship team, finished off a nightmarish first return to Fenway Park as a visitor by striking out his first three times up Sunday, giving him eight K's in a row, and lining out to left. He was 0-for-13 with nine strikeouts in the three games.