RHP Cody Anderson was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday after he started the second game of a doubleheader on Monday and picked up the win.

2B Jason Kipnis wasn’t in the starting lineup on Tuesday night, but manager Terry Francona said it was a scheduled day off with the White Sox starting ace LHP Chris Sale.

SS Francisco Lindor is scheduled to get a day off Wednesday in the series finale with LHP Jose Quintana starting for Chicago.

C Yan Gomes, who has been struggling at the plate recently, got the day off on Tuesday. Backup catcher Chris Gimenez started in his place.

RHP Josh Tomlin’s matchup with White Sox RHP Chris Sale (9-0) on Tuesday was just the fourth in major league history between pitchers who were each 6-0 or better, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Tomlin was 6-0 entering the game.