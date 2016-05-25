RHP Cody Anderson was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday after he started the second game of a doubleheader on Monday and picked up the win.

RHP Cody Anderson was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus after starting the second game of the Indians’ doubleheader Monday and earning the win against the Chicago White Sox. Anderson allowed just one run in seven innings for his best outing of the season. It was his third stint with the Indians this season, after struggling in the first two. Anderson was recalled as Cleveland’s 26th man for the doubleheader. There is currently no place for him in the rotation, but manager Terry Francona thinks there will be in the future. “Him being in Triple-A changes nothing on how we view him,” Francona said. “We think he’s going to pitch for us for a long time. He’s going to be just fine and you saw (Monday night) what he’s capable of.”

2B Jason Kipnis wasn’t in the starting lineup on Tuesday night, but manager Terry Francona said it was a scheduled day off with the White Sox starting ace LHP Chris Sale.

2B Jason Kipnis was not in the starting lineup for the Indians on Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox, but not because of an injury. Manager Terry Francona said it was a scheduled day off, which allowed Kipnis to get a rest day against one of the toughest pitchers in baseball. The White Sox started ace LHP Chris Sale, who is especially difficult for left-handed hitters to face. Francona said SS Francisco Lindor will get a day off Wednesday in the series finale for the same reason, with LHP Jose Quintana starting for Chicago. “You love having them in the lineup, so when you give them that rare day off, you really want it to be helpful for them,” Francona said.

SS Francisco Lindor is scheduled to get a day off Wednesday in the series finale with LHP Jose Quintana starting for Chicago.

SS Francisco Lindor is not expected to start in the Indians’ series finale Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox. Like 2B Jason Kipnis on Tuesday, Lindor is slated to get a rest day with LHP Jose Quintana starting for the White Sox. Lindor, a switch hitter went 3-for-5 in Cleveland’s 6-2 win Tuesday, including 3-for-3 off Chicago ace LHP Chris Sale. Lindor is hitting .452 (24-of-52) off left-handers this season, but has just one hit in four career at-bats against Quintana. “I think Quintana’s kind of going under the radar a little bit, because of Sale, but he is just having a (heck) of a year,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s commanding and he attacks the strike zone, but he doesn’t throw the ball over the middle of the plate. He’s been very impressive.”

C Yan Gomes, who has been struggling at the plate recently, got the day off on Tuesday. Backup catcher Chris Gimenez started in his place.

C Yan Gomes didn’t start for the Indians Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. Manager Terry Francona said it was partly for rest during a busy stretch, but also because Gomes is in a rut offensively. Gomes is hitting just .143 on the road and .145 for the month of May (9-for-62). “I just think we’ve been playing a lot of baseball, and he’s been going through some frustrations. I think that doesn’t help your energy level, so hopefully this will be helpful to him and I think Gimenez has done a really good job.”

RHP Josh Tomlin’s matchup with White Sox RHP Chris Sale (9-0) on Tuesday was just the fourth in major league history between pitchers who were each 6-0 or better, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Tomlin was 6-0 entering the game.

RHP Josh Tomlin out-pitched ace LHP Chris Sale on Tuesday for his career-high seventh straight win in the Indians’ 6-2 victory against the Chicago White Sox. Tomlin allowed a home run to Adam Eaton on his second pitch of the game, but yielded just one more run in his eighth-inning outing. He struck out six, walked only one and threw 76 of his 99 pitches for strikes.