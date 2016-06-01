LHP Ryan Merritt was optioned to Triple-A Columbus and RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Columbus on Tuesday.

LHP Ryan Merritt was optioned to Triple-A Columbus a day after he pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts and no walks in his major league debut on Monday. "It worked out well for him," said manager Terry Francona. "He pitched well, now he'll go back into the starting rotation at Columbus and it gives us another arm in case something happens up here."

RHP Shawn Armstrong has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replaced LHP Ryan Merritt, who was optioned to Columbus. Armstrong, 25, made 15 relief appearances with Columbus and was 0-1 with a 2.50 ERA and three saves. Armstrong had some extreme numbers at Columbus. In 18 innings he had 17 walks but 30 strikeouts and held opposing batters to a .188 average. "Our reports say he's been inconsistent, but he's on our (40-man) roster, and we like him," manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Corey Kluber, who has been plagued by a lack of run support the last two years, didn't get much on Tuesday. The Indians lost 7-3, as Kluber, who pitched six innings, saw his record slip to 4-6. The Indians have scored three runs or fewer in all six of Kluber's losses.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will be activated off the disabled list and start Thursday against Kansas City. He has been on the DL since April 25 with a strained left hamstring.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall hit his first home run of the season Tuesday, a two-run homer in the seventh inning. It was Chisenhall's first home run since Sept. 20, vs. Chicago. Chisenhall went 42 games between home runs.