RHP Shawn Armstrong has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Armstrong was recalled from Columbus on May 31, and in one appearance pitched one inning giving up one run on two hits.

C Yan Gomes, who came into the game in a 0-for-13 hitless streak and batting .171 for the season, had the game-winning hit, an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning. “It felt amazing,” Gomes said. “Whenever you have a chance to impact the game you want to take advantage of it.”

OF Tyler Naquin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take the place of OF Marlon Byrd, who was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a PED. In two previous stints with the Indians this year, Naquin hit .317 (20-for-63) with no homers and two RBIs. In 55 at-bats over 17 games at Columbus, he hit .286 with 1 home run and eight RBIs.

OF Marlon Byrd has been suspended by Major League Baseball for 162 games for testing positive for the growth hormone secretagogue Ipamorelin.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny’s contract has been purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Gorzelanny, 33, had a record of 1-1 with one save and a 3.38 ERA in 19 relief appearances at Columbus, holding opposing teams to a .197 batting average.

1B Mike Napoli’s first-inning home run was his team-leading 12th of the season. He has homered in three of his last four games, four of his last six and five of his last seven games. He also leads the team with 38 RBIs. Napoli had 25 RBIs in May, the fifth most in the American League behind DH David Ortiz (28), 1B Eric Hosmer (27), OF Mike Trout (27) and OF Khris Davis (26).