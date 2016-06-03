SS Francisco Lindor drove in the tying run and scored the winning run in the Indians’ two-run game-winning ninth inning rally. Lindor’s triple drove in the tying run. “When I saw the ball drop I said to myself, ‘Run until they say stop’,” he said. “On the sacrifice fly I was going, no matter what.” In 14 career games against Kansas City Lindor is hitting .368 with 10 runs scored and 16 RBI.

3B Jose Ramirez had two more hits in the win Thursday. In the first seven games of the Indians’ 10-game homestand Ramirez is hitting .500 (12-for-24), raising his average from .287 to .320.

RHP Mike Clevinger was optioned to Triple-A Columbus, to make room on the roster for RHP Carlos Carrasco, who was activated off the disabled list. In three starts with the Indians Clevinger was 0-1 with an 8.79 ERA. “He feels he can compete up here and do well if he makes his pitches,” Manager Terry Francona said. “He also knows that if he doesn’t make his pitches he will get hurt.”

LHP Tom Gorzelanny, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, was the winning pitcher that night in his Indians’ debut. The 33-year-old veteran is the only left-handed pitcher on the Indians’ 13-man staff. Manager Terry Francona said “it would be really helpful” if Gorzelanny could take the job of bullpen lefty and run with it. “It would take the load off the right-handers, and the number of guys they have to get out,” Francona said.

RHP Carlos Carrasco made his first start since April 24, when he strained his left hamstring, which led to a five-week stay on the disabled list. Carrasco pitched five innings, giving up three runs on nine hits. “He threw well. He made a couple costly mistakes, but it’s good to have him back because he’s a big guy for us,” Manager Terry Francona said.