RHP Danny Salazar had one of his best starts of the season, pitching eight innings and allowing one run on three hits, with nine strikeouts and five walks. "Even though he had some walks, his stuff was so good," manager Terry Francona said. "He was throwing 97 to 98 with great off-speed stuff to go with it. That's a lot of good weapons."

C Yan Gomes hasn't gotten many hits this season, but when he has, he's made them count. Gomes is hitting .174, but has 27 RBIs on 27 hits. He leads all AL catchers in RBIs.

OF Tyler Naquin hit his first major league home run in the seventh inning an opposite field solo shot over the left field wall off RHP Edinson Volquez. "That ball got out in a hurry. Good for him," manager Terry Francona said. "That was awesome. My first major league home run. There are no words to describe it," Naquin said. "It was a pretty special feeling touching home plate."

OF Abraham Almonte has 27 more games left in his 80-game suspension for a positive test in spring training for performance-enhancing drugs.

1B Mike Napoli, who ranks in the top 10 in the American League in home runs (12) and RBIs (39), has 30 RBIs at Progressive Field, the third-most home RBIs in the majors behind Boston's Mookie Betts and David Ortiz (30 each).

