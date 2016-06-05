SS Francisco Lindor was 3-for-4, hitting two doubles batting left-handed and a two-run homer hitting right-handed. "He's really good hitting right-handed. He has more pop from that side. He's just a special player," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

OF Tyler Naquin, who hit his first major league home run on Friday night, hit his second on Saturday. Naquin's two-run homer in the sixth inning was his second home run in the span of three at-bats.

RHP Josh Tomlin, who began the season as the Indians' No. 5 starter, is 8-1. Tomlin is the first Cleveland pitcher to start a season 8-1 since Cliff Lee was 11-1 in his Cy Young Award season of 2008. In 20 starts since Aug. 15, 2015, the unheralded Tomlin is 15-3, the most wins in the American League during that span. "It's not just me being on a roll, it's the guys behind me swinging the bats and playing unbelievable defense," Tomlin said.

DH Mike Napoli strikes out a lot, but he also hits a lot of home runs. The Indians are willing to live with that. On Saturday, Napoli struck out twice -- he's tied with Detroit's Justin Upton for the league lead with 75 ... but he also hit his 13th home run. Napoli has hit five home runs in his last nine games and six in his last 12 games. "He's going to strike out some because he swings hard and tries to hit it out of the park," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He knows with one good swing he can change the ballgame, and he's had a lot of those for us."

RHP Joba Chamberlain threw 20 pitches in a simulated game Saturday. Chamberlain (left intercostal strain) is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Monday.