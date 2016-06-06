RHP Corey Kluber had one of his best starts of the season Sunday, pitching six scoreless innings on two hits. He was only removed from the game because of a 3-hour 10-minute rain delay. “It was a little frustrating to have to come out (after the rain),” Kluber said. “You always want to keep going when you’re feeling good, but we’ve got confidence in our bullpen.”

SS Francisco Lindor had two doubles and a home run Saturday. Lindor is the first Indians shortstop to have three extra-base hits in a game since Asdrubal Cabrera had three doubles on June 1, 2011.

OF Tyler Naquin hit no home runs in his first 68 at-bats in the major leagues, but he then hit three homers in five at-bats. Naquin hit his first major league home run Friday, and followed with home runs Saturday and Sunday as well. “He’s showing production at the bottom of the order, and that really helps,” manager Terry Francona said.

1B Mike Napoli is on a serious home run binge. Napoli homered leading off the fourth inning, his team-leading 14th homer of the year. Napoli has hit six home runs in his last 10 games and seven in his last 13 games.

RHP Joba Chamberlain is expected to be activated off the disabled list on Monday. He has been on the DL since May 23 with a left intercostal strain.