RHP Cody Anderson is expected to be called up before Tuesday's start. He'll fill the slot vacated when RHP Carlos Carrasco was moved back a day to take Danny Salazar's Wednesday start. Anderson went 1-3 with a 6.81 ERA over eight starts with the Indians in April and May. Anderson's most recent start, on May 23, was easily his best. He allowed one run off five hits over seven innings to beat the White Sox 5-1 after being promoted as the 26th roster player before a doubleheader.

RHP Trevor Bauer pitched 7 2/3 solid innings Monday night to earn his fourth win of the season. Bauer allowed one run off five hits, striking out 10. "He really pitched tonight," manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Danny Salazar will not make Wednesday's start, manager Terry Francona announced Monday, as the Indians will skip over his turn in the rotation due to shoulder tightness. Francona intimated that the Indians only expect Salazar to miss one start. Tuesday starter Carlos Carrasco will move back a day to start in place of Salazar on Wednesday.

RF Tyler Naquin went 0-for-3 Monday, ending his streak of three consecutive games with a home run. The rookie hit his first home run Friday and added homers in wins Saturday and Sunday as well.

CF Rajai Davis went 2-for-4 with his sixth home run of the season Monday. He has gone 7-for-20 (.350) this month.

RHP Carlos Carrasco, originally scheduled to make his second start since coming off the disabled list Tuesday, will now start Wednesday's game at Seattle. He was moved back one day to accommodate the expected Tuesday promotion of RHP Cody Anderson. The Indians have fared pretty well over Carrasco's five starts this season, going 5-0. He went 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA over four April starts, then he landed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained hamstring. Carrasco came off the disabled list last week, when he allowed three runs off nine hits over five innings of a no-decision in Cleveland's 5-4 win over the Royals.

RHP Joba Chamberlain was eligible to come off the disabled list Monday, but the necessity in bringing up starter Cody Anderson to make a Tuesday start will likely delay Chamberlain's return to the team by a day or two.