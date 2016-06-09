RHP Cody Anderson struggled in his latest recall, going just 3 2/3 innings after being summoned from Columbus on Tuesday. Anderson allowed seven hits and six runs, eventually taking the loss while filling in for Danny Salazar as a spot starter. Salazar skipped his turn in the rotation because of tightness in his shoulder.

C Yan Gomes had to leave Tuesday’s game after taking a foul tip to the groin in the second inning. Gomes took a foul off the bat of Seattle’s Dae-Ho Lee and walked off under his own power. He suffered a testicular contusion and was scheduled to undergo an ultrasound Tuesday night.

RF Tyler Naquin, after an 0-for-3 Monday that saw his three-game home run streak come to an end, was on the bench for Tuesday’s game. The left-handed-hitting Naquin was not in the lineup because Seattle had a left-handed starter on the mound.

LF Jose Ramirez fouled a ball off his lower left leg in Tuesday’s second inning but was able to stay in the game. Ramirez fouled a 1-2 pitch off the area between his shin bone and the top of his foot, causing him to collapse in the dirt before trainers came out to check on him. He finished the at-bat, grounding out to the pitcher, and was back out in left field in the bottom of the inning.

RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday, clearing a roster spot for starter Cody Anderson. In seven appearances out of the bullpen, Adams had a 2.35 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .207 batting average.

RHP Carlos Carrasco, originally scheduled to start Tuesday’s game, was moved back a day to give the Indians some roster flexibility. He’s now on tap to make his second start since coming off the disabled list Wednesday night in Seattle. The Indians have fared pretty well over Carrasco’s five starts this season, going 5-0. He went 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA over four April starts, then he landed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained hamstring. Carrasco came off the disabled list last week, when he allowed three runs off nine hits over five innings of a no-decision in Cleveland’s 5-4 win over the Royals.

RHP Joba Chamberlain was eligible to come off the Indians’ disabled list Tuesday, but he was still inactive as of late Tuesday night. Chamberlain could be activated if Tuesday starter Cody Anderson is sent back to Triple-A on Wednesday.

RHP Anthony Swarzak joined the Yankees on Tuesday when his contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Swarzak was 1-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 15 games (six starts) with Scranton/Wilkes Barre. He is in the majors for the first time since last May, when he was with the Indians.