RHP Cody Anderson was sent back to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, one day after giving up six runs off seven hits over 3 1/3 innings in a 7-1 loss to Seattle. Anderson had been called up to fill in for Danny Salazar, who was suffering tightness in his shoulder but should be available for his next start.

C Yan Gomes did not play Wednesday after suffering a testicular contusion the previous night. He could have been available to play if needed after tests showed no major damage. He took a foul tip to the groin one day earlier.

LF Jose Ramirez was a late scratch from Wednesday’s game due to a bruised lower shin. He fouled a ball off his lower left leg in Tuesday’s loss to Seattle. Manager Terry Francona said he’ll probably be available Thursday.

RHP Josh Tomlin has yet to lose a road game this season as he heads into the series finale at Seattle on Thursday night. Tomlin, the Indians’ scheduled starter against the Mariners, is 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA in his first four road starts this season. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of those starts.

RHP Carlos Carrasco served up two home runs in Wednesday’s 5-0 loss to Seattle but otherwise turned in a solid performance. He allowed four runs off five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

RHP Joba Chamberlain was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Wednesday’s game. Chamberlain had a 1.93 ERA over 14 appearances before going on the DL with an intercostal strain. He entered Wednesday’s game in the eighth and gave up a hit, a walk and a run in his first action since May 21.