OF Will Benson, a 6-foot-5 player who signed a letter-of-intent to play baseball at Duke next year, was the Indians’ first-round draft pick Thursday. He was chosen with the No. 14 overall selection.

RHP Corey Kluber is coming off one of his better outings of the season as he heads into a scheduled Friday outing at Los Angeles, but he will be facing an Angels team that has had his number. In three career starts against the Angels, Kluber is 0-2 with a 5.51 ERA. He is 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in two starts at Anaheim.

C Yan Gomes (testicular contusion) sat out a second consecutive game Thursday after taking a foul tip to the groin Tuesday night.

CF Tyler Naquin hit his fourth home run of the season, all of them coming over his past six games, with a two-run shot in the eighth inning Thursday. The home run broke a 2-2 tie in a game that Indians went on to win 5-3. The rookie is hitting .325 after 35 games over three stints with Cleveland this season.

RHP Cody Allen pitched 1 1/3 innings and had to survive a shaky ninth inning to earn his 13th save of the season Thursday night in Seattle. Allen came on with a two-run lead in the eighth, retired three consecutive batters but then ran into trouble. He gave up back-to-back, two-out hits in the ninth, putting runners on the corners before he struck out Seattle 2B Robinson Cano on a 3-2 pitch to finish it off.

3B Jose Ramirez (bruised shin) was back in action Thursday. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in the fifth.

1B Mike Napoli gave the Indians their first lead with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning. Napoli, who had just one hit in his first nine at-bats of the series, collected a two-out single to right to put Cleveland ahead 2-1.