RHP Corey Kluber threw a complete-game three-hitter in the Indians’ 6-2 win over the Angels Friday night. Kluber allowed only an RBI groundout to Mike Trout in the first inning and a run that scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning on the way to his second complete game of the season, reminding some of the Kluber who won the Cy Young award in 2014. “That season he had was pretty magical,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Whether that happens again, a lot of things have to go right. But he’s still one heck of a pitcher. I know every time we put his name in there we feel pretty good.” The victory for Kluber (6-6) marked his first career win against the Angels, leaving the Oakland A’s as the only American League team he has not beaten.

RHP Trevor Bauer will start Saturday against the Angels. Bauer got a victory in his last start, giving up one run on five hits while striking out 10 in 7 2/3 innings against the Mariners. He is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

C Yan Gomes returned to the starting lineup Friday against the Angels after missing the previous two games and went 0-for-4, but he was just happy to be able to play in a game. He was hit in the groin by a foul tip Tuesday in Seattle and had to leave the game with what the Indians called a “testicular contusion.” Despite the absence, Gomes still leads all American League catchers with 27 RBIs.

1B Mike Napoli leads the American League in strikeouts (86), but he also leads the majors in most pitches per plate appearance (4.68, compared to the league average of 3.88), making pitchers work deep into counts. He drove in the first run of the game Friday against the Angels with a double in the first inning, continuing to torment his former team. Since he was traded by the Angels following the 2010 season, Napoli is hitting .319 (60 for 188) with 18 homers against them, playing for the Rangers, Red Sox and Indians.