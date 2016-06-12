RHP Trevor Bauer registered his fourth successive quality start and his sixth in seven games. Despite allowing nine hits in eight innings, Bauer permitted just two earned runs and one walk while striking out three. Bauer reduced his ERA from 3.88 to 3.69.

RHP Danny Salazar will seek to lower his 2.24 ERA, which ranks second in the American League, when he faces the Angels on Sunday. Opponents are batting just .183 against the Dominican right-hander. That average is the second lowest among American League pitchers.

LF Rajai Davis stole his 15th base of the season in Saturday night’s 4-3 loss to the Angels. Davis trails Astros 2B Jose Altuve, the American League’s leader in steals, by three. At the plate, Davis went 0-for-4, reached base on an error and struck out once. Davis needs to score one run to reach 500 for his career.

1B Mike Napoli continued his torrid hitting against the Angels. Napoli went 2-for-4 and scored a run in a 4-3 loss on Saturday night and is now batting .323 (62-for-192) with 18 home runs and 38 RBIs in 57 games against his former team. Napoli played his first five seasons for the Angels.