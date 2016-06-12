FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 13, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Trevor Bauer registered his fourth successive quality start and his sixth in seven games. Despite allowing nine hits in eight innings, Bauer permitted just two earned runs and one walk while striking out three. Bauer reduced his ERA from 3.88 to 3.69.

RHP Danny Salazar will seek to lower his 2.24 ERA, which ranks second in the American League, when he faces the Angels on Sunday. Opponents are batting just .183 against the Dominican right-hander. That average is the second lowest among American League pitchers.

LF Rajai Davis stole his 15th base of the season in Saturday night’s 4-3 loss to the Angels. Davis trails Astros 2B Jose Altuve, the American League’s leader in steals, by three. At the plate, Davis went 0-for-4, reached base on an error and struck out once. Davis needs to score one run to reach 500 for his career.

1B Mike Napoli continued his torrid hitting against the Angels. Napoli went 2-for-4 and scored a run in a 4-3 loss on Saturday night and is now batting .323 (62-for-192) with 18 home runs and 38 RBIs in 57 games against his former team. Napoli played his first five seasons for the Angels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.