CF/3B Michael Martinez became the first player to participate in double plays as a center fielder and as a third baseman in the same game. Starting in center field, Martinez caught a line drive from 2B Johnny Giavotella and threw 1B C.J. Cron out when Cron tagged too early. Then as a third baseman, Martinez began a double play by fielding DH Albert Pujols' ground ball. Martinez also drove in his first run of the season on a fielder's choice and finished 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a run scored.

SS Francisco Lindor collected three hits and drove in three runs in Sunday's 8-3 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. Lindor hit his seventh home run of the year in the top of the first inning, then added a two-run single during a four-run rally in the second. Lindor finished 3-for-5 and scored twice. In his past 30 games, Lindor is batting .316 (37-for-117) with seven doubles, five homers, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

1B Carlos Santana hit two home runs and drove in three runs to lead Sunday's 8-3 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. Santana's first home run, a solo drive, came in the top of the first inning. Then in the ninth, Santana hit a two-run homer down the right-field line for his 12th of the season. In his past eight games, Santana is batting .323 (10-for-31) with three home runs, seven RBIs and seven runs scored.

RHP Danny Salazar earned his fourth win in five starts Sunday. Salazar amassed eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings while conceding just one run, three hits and four walks. The right-hander lowered his earned-run average to 2.19 and his opponents' batting average to .181, both second in the American League.

3B Juan Uribe left Sunday's 8-3 rout of the Los Angeles Angels in the bottom of the fourth inning, after Angels CF Mike Trout hit a hard ground ball off his genitals for a single. Uribe needed help to reach an electric cart that took him off the field and went to a hospital. The 15-year veteran reached base on an error and struck out in two plate appearances.

LF Rajai Davis scored the 500th run of his career Sunday. Davis singled in the top of the second inning and came home on SS Francisco Lindor's two-run single in a rout of the Los Angeles Angels. Davis finished 1-for-3, walked once, struck out once and was hit by a pitch.

DH Mike Napoli continued his torrid hitting against the Los Angeles Angels. Napoli went 2-for-5 and drove in a run in an 8-3 rout, and is now batting .325 (64-for-197) with 18 home runs and 39 RBIs in 58 games against his former team. Napoli played his first five seasons for the Angels.