1B/OF Will Benson has signed with the Indians. Benson is the team’s first-round pick (14th overall) in the June Draft. The 6-6, 220-pound, 18-year-old Benson will report to the Indians team in the Arizona Rookie League. “He’s a five-tool player. It’s exciting to think about where he could be in four or five years,” said Indians scouting director Brad Grant.

SS Francisco Lindor, a switch-hitter, stroked an RBI single off LHP Jose Quintana in the first inning. Lindor is hitting .346 vs. left-handers and .285 against right-handers.

RHP Trevor Bauer threw 115 pitches in seven innings, giving up one run and four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. “He had a lot of deep counts and his pitch count was high, but he was still really effective and his stuff wasn’t dropping off, so there was no reason to take him out,” Manager Terry Francona said. Bauer didn’t get a decision, but in his last four starts, he is 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA, 28 strikeouts, eight walks and 12 hits in 29 2/3 innings.

DH Carlos Santana, leading off the bottom of the ninth, ended the game with a walk-off home run off RHP Nate Jones. “Santana is a dangerous hitter and he got one on the barrel,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. It’s Santana’s fifth career walk-off plate appearance, four of those home runs.

OF Rajai Davis, at age 35, is leading the Indians in stolen bases, and ranks among the league leaders with 18 steals. “And a lot of those have come when the other team knew he was going, and he still got it,” Manager Terry Francona said.

OF Michael Brantley, who has only played in 11 games this year and has been on the disabled list since May 14 in his slow recovery from offseason right shoulder surgery, still isn’t close to returning. He’s currently hitting softly tossed baseballs in the cage.

