SS Francisco Lindor recorded his 12th three-hit game of the season Saturday. That ties Lindor with Boston's Xander Bogaerts for the most three-hit games in the majors. Lindor has hit safely in six consecutive home games, batting .522 during that span.

DH Carlos Santana's ninth inning home run Friday was the Indians' 14th walkoff home run since the start of the 2013 season. That's the most by any major league team in that span.

RHP Danny Salazar pitched into the seventh inning to get the win Saturday, boosting his record to 8-3. Salazar has been the Indians pitcher who has benefited the most from the team's offense. The Indians have scored 53 runs in his last six starts. Saturday the Indians handed Salazar an 8-0 lead in the second inning. "Getting all those runs early was great because it makes you calm, and you can execute your pitches," Salazar said.

OF Tyler Naquin had the best game of his rookie season Saturday night, going 3-for-3 with two walks, a single, a triple, a home run and four RBIs. Naquin started the season with the Indians, was demoted to Triple-A Columbus, then recalled. With the Indians he is hitting .320 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. "He looks more relaxed, especially at the plate," manager Terry Francona said. "He took some good swings tonight and did some damage."

3B Juan Uribe was back in the lineup Saturday after missing the previous four games with a testicular contusion. Uribe made his return known by going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. "He swung the bat better tonight than he has the whole year," manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Carlos Carrasco, who will start Sunday's series finale, is 3-8 with a 5.90 ERA in 13 career starts versus the White Sox.