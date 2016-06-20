OF Tyler Naquin is hitting .325 with 5 home runs and 12 RBI in 40 at bats since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on June 1. "He looks more relaxed (since he returned from Columbus), especially at the plate," Manager Terry Francona said.

INF/OF Jose Ramirez s two-out game-winning single was another big hit for the Indians versatile switch-hitter. Ramirez is hitting .414 (12-29) with two outs and runners in scoring position. "He s been huge for us in driving in runs," OF Rajai Davis said. "He drives the ball all over the park so they don t know where to play him."

OF Rajai Davis, at age 35, had two more stolen bases, giving him an American League-leading 20 steals. That's the second highest total in Indians history for a player 35 or older. "He's a better base stealer than I realized," Manager Terry Francona. "He's getting stolen bases when they are holding him and using a slide step."

RHP Josh Tomlin, off to the best start of his career, will start Monday vs. Tampa Bay. Tomlin is 8-1 and is averaging less than one walk (0.8) per nine innings, the best in the American League, and second in the majors to LHP Clayton Kershaw (0.58).

RHP Carlos Carrasco, in his fourth start since spending nearly all of the month of May on the disabled list due to a strained groin, pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits. "Today I found it", Carrasco said. "I feel the same way I felt before I got hurt. My body feels normal again."

1B Mike Napoli has hit 15 home runs, 11 of them at Progressive Field. Napoli is tied for the American League lead for most home runs at home.