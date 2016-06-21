SS Francisco Lindor had a single, double and home run Monday night. It's Landor's American League-leading 13th three-hit game of the season. Lindor is the first Indians player to have 13 three-hit games in the team's first 70 games since Kenny Lofton had 13 in 1999. The home run came in the eighth inning and broke a 4-4 tie. "I was just trying to get on base," Lindor said. "I'm not a power hitter. I just focus on getting the barrel to the ball and whatever happens after that happens." Lindor is hitting .359 at Progressive Field this season.

1B Carlos Santana's home run off LHP Drew Smyly in the sixth inning sailed far over the center-field wall. The drive was estimated at 456 feet. "He hit a neck-high fastball over the wall in center field. Sometimes you've just got to tip your cap," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. It's Santana's 15th home run of the season, tying him with 1B Mike Napoli for the team lead. Santana is on a pace to exceed his career high for homers, which is 27, accomplished in 2011 and 2014.

INF/OF Jose Ramirez is hitting .381 with runners in scoring position, third best in the American League.

INF/OF Jose Ramirez is hitting .381 with runners in scoring position, third best in the American League. Asked about Ramirez's success as a hitter, manager Terry Francona said, "He puts the ball in play and uses the whole field. Guys like that are going to get more hits than other people."

3B Juan Uribe hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning Monday. Uribe has hit a home run in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. In his last three games Uribe is 6-for-14 (.429) with a double, three home runs and six RBIs.

OF Rajai Davis leads the American League with 20 stolen bases.

OF Rajai Davis stole his American League-leading 21st base of the season in the fifth inning. Each of Davis' last three stolen bases has been third base. Davis is the fastest Indians player to reach 21 stolen bases in a season since Grady Sizemore stole 22 bases in the first 69 games in 2007.

RHP Josh Tomlin pitched seven innings Monday and was not involved in the decision. Tomlin, who leads the American League with 0.8 walks per nine innings, did not walk a batter Monday. He has walked one batter in his last 37 1/3 innings. "He doesn't walk anyone, you can't run on him and he competes like crazy," manager Terry Francona said.