RHP Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his third career shutout, a 6-0 win over Tampa Bay. "He's pretty good, to say the least, and he had it all going tonight," said Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash, who was Cleveland's bullpen coach in 2014, the year Kluber won the Cy Young Award. "He's known for pounding the zone," Cash said. "Not many guys have late action at the top of the zone the way he does. He's good. Really good."

C Yan Gomes is 4-for-8 in the first two games of the Tampa Bay series, as he shows signs of possibly shaking his season-long slump. Gomes is still hitting just .184. His batting average has been below .200 since May 1, but Manager Terry Francona hopes Gomes' two-game surge will help kick-start his season. "Hopefully getting a couple hits, he'll relax a little," Manager Terry Francona said. "You can see he's frustrated."

3B Juan Uribe hit just two home runs in his first 48 games, but he's hit a home run in four consecutive games since then, including a solo shot in the eighth inning Tuesday. "His bat looks pretty quick. He's becoming very dangerous," said Manager Terry Francona. Uribe is the first Indians player to hit a home run in four consecutive games since 2B Jason Kipnis did it from July 31-Aug. 3, 2011.

OF Michael Brantley underwent an MRI Monday in Dallas, Tex., and was diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis, and given a cortisone shot. Brantley has only played 11 games and made two trips onto the disabled list following offseason surgery on his right shoulder. He felt discomfort recently in the shoulder, prompting the MRI, and a trip to Dallas to get a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister. Brantley has made two trips onto the DL, his most recent being on May 14. There is no timetable for his return.