2B Jason Kipnis had a pair of triples Friday night in Cleveland’s 7-4 win over Detroit. Kipnis drove in three runs with the triples. Like his teammates, Kipnis is aware the Indians are perfect, 7-0, against the Tigers this season. “This reminds me of that 10-game stretch at the end of the 2013 season when we made the playoffs,” he said. “This meant a lot to us, especially against Detroit.”

RHP Danny Salazar struggled to a 9-3 record Friday night, surviving five walks and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He threw 100 pitches, 57 for strikes. “It was probably the fourth inning before he got 50-50 on strikes and balls,” manager Terry Francona said. “His stuff is good. They hit some balls at people early which certainly helped. Sometimes his stuff is so good he doesn’t keep it in the zone.” “It was a tough day, a big battle for me,” Salazar said. “I didn’t have any of my pitches.”

RHP Dan Otero got four outs in the middle of Friday night’s game to maintain a 7-3 Cleveland lead in a game the Indians won, 7-4. “Otero, like he’s been doing a lot, got some big outs,” manager Terry Francona said. Otero did allow two hits, but nothing else. “With that lineup,” Francona said, “I‘m not sure any outs aren’t big. Because when they smell blood, they get better. And they’re already good.”

C Yan Gomes didn’t start for the second game in a row on Friday as he recuperates from having a cyst in his back drained. “He’s available as the backup,” manager Terry Francona said. “He should be able to play (Saturday). I just didn’t want to push it.”

C Yan Gomes didn’t start Friday for the second straight game, covering a three-day stretch.

CF Rajai Davis returned to the starting lineup Friday after sitting out a game. His 21 steals lead the league, prompting his manager from last year, Detroit’s Brad Ausmus, to say, “That’s a shock.”

CF Rajai Davis leads the league in stolen bases with 21, which isn’t unexpected to his former manager, Detroit’s Brad Ausmus. “That’s a shock,” Ausmus noted wryly. Davis didn’t start Wednesday and Cleveland was off Thursday. “I thought he was getting a little tired the last game he played,” manager Terry Francona said. Davis made a game-saving juggling catch on a deep fly to right center by 1B Miguel Cabrera with two on, one out and the Tigers down by three. “I looked up and I saw Miggy at second base,” Davis said. “I was kind of wondering why we were throwing home.” Catcher Chris Gimenez finally threw over to 2B Jason Kipnis covering first for the game-ending double play. “There was a lot of excitement on that last play,” Davis said. “I knew if I don’t catch that ball, they all score. Tie ball game. And in any other park. Tie ball game.”