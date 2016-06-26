2B Jason Kipnis was removed from the game Saturday after seven innings. Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis wasn't feeling good, so he replaced him with UT Mike Martinez. Kipnis said afterward he was just starting to tighten up.

SS Francisco Lindor hit a pair of home runs Saturday, the first time in his career he has hit two in a game. "In the course of him taking some good swings," manager Terry Francona said, "he's going to hit some balls out of the ballpark. The good part of it is, when he has hit the ball out of the ballpark, he hasn't shown up the next day trying to do that. I think he's smart enough to know that if he takes good swings, balls are going to get out of the ballpark at times."

DH Carlos Santana led off Saturday's game with a home run, the third time this season he has done so. Santana first batted first for Cleveland in an April 22 game at Detroit and Saturday marked his 33rd time at the top of manager Terry Francona's lineup. "I gave it a lot of thought," Francona said. "I don't think I would have done something, I don't do too many things just like throw it against the wall, see if it sticks. I had thought about it probably since spring training. I guess I was maybe more concerned about maybe the middle of our order. But Nap's (1B Mike Napoli) done such a good job, (UT Jose) Ramirez... There's been times when I want Raj (Rajai Davis) to lead off." His on-base percentage entering Sunday was .336.

C Yan Gomes returned to the starting lineup Saturday after missing two games to deal with a cyst in his back. Gomes hit a solo home run, his eighth, in the ninth inning. "Kind of nice to see him get rewarded," manager Terry Francona said. "You know he's been wearing it (the injury). He's been taking some better swings. When he gets going, man, that's going to great for us." "I had to get it checked out because it was starting to get worse," Gomes said of the cyst. "It feels a lot better now."

RHP Josh Tomlin is scheduled to start Sunday against Detroit. Tomlin has made four relief appearances and nine starts against the Tigers, going 5-5 with a 5.23 ERA against them. He beat Detroit in Cleveland on May 3.

RHP Carlos Carrasco notched the third shutout of his career Saturday, pitching a four-hitter against Detroit while striking out seven. "As he got into the game," manager Terry Francona said, "one, it got hard to see, It's nice to have the lead. And he really got comfortable. He started fastball, breaking ball, he kind of went back and forth, (mixed in) changeups. Against their lineup, the way they're swinging it, that was really an impressive effort."