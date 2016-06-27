2B Jason Kipnis was withheld from Cleveland’s starting lineup Sunday after being removed from Saturday’s game following the top of the seventh because he was cramping up. “I don’t know if he was dehydrated, but he was real stiff because of it,” manager Terry Francona said. “I took him out and then I just told him I was kind of on the fence of playing him Sunday anyway. He said, ’I’m not going to tell you I want a day off.’ I said, ’I’m going to take it out of your hands.’”

UT Jose Ramirez, who assisted on all six putouts in the sixth and seventh innings as the third baseman Saturday, moved over to the other side of the infield Sunday to spell 2B Jason Kipnis at second base. Ramirez started all three games of the Detroit series, at a different position in each one. He opened in left field Friday. “He’s been a big key for us,” manager Terry Francona said.

3B Juan Uribe hit a solo home run Sunday and is now one home run shy of 200 for his career. Sunday’s homer give him seven on the year. He also had a solid day defensively with six assists.

RHP Josh Tomlin struggled a bit early Sunday, but once his team broke the game open in the fifth inning he worked Detroit hitters over. “When we get a lead,” manager Terry Francona said, “he knows what to do. He’s around the plate and he stays off the barrel of the bat.” Tomlin allowed six hits, three of them solo home runs, with one walk and three strikeouts in eight innings. “After (my rough start) I want to throw strikes, make them string together a bunch of hits to get back in the game,” Tomlin said. “Attack the zone, get quick outs and get back in the dugout.”

RF Lonnie Chisenhall had a four-hit game Sunday and was a double shy of the cycle. Chisenhall had a home run, triple and two singles. “He’s gotten some big hits for us,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He doesn’t walk a lot, so you’re going to see his (batting) average fluctuate.” Chisenhall entered the game hitting .272 and left it batting .290.